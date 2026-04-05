Trump confims rescue of missing F-15 crew member

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An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet./US Air Force/Handout via Reuters





Trump revealed about the rescue of the crue member in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.





"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump said in the post.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the safe rescue of the missing F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict.