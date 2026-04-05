Three militants arrested in Manipur

11:09





Three cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit have been apprehended from different locations in the twin Imphal districts on Saturday.





An insurgent, identified as Thangjam Yaiphaba Meitei (32), was arrested from his residence at Yumnam Patlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district, while Laitonjam Ramakanta (35) was apprehended from Khurai Arambam in the same district, the statement said.





The third militant, Thongam Herojit (39), was arrested from his residence at Tendongyang Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.





Meanwhile, security forces seized a cache of arms and explosives near Yangoubung village in Moreh police station area in Tengnoupal district on Friday.





An AK-47 rifle with a magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, 16 IEDs, four detonators, a safety fuse, and eight batteries, along with Myanmar currency of 16,800 Kyats, were seized during the operation, it said, adding the IEDs were defused on the spot. -- PTI

Three militants have been arrested in Imphal East and West districts of Manipur, while 16 IEDs have been seized in a separate operation near the India-Myanmar border, a police statement said on Sunday.