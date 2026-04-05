Shah reaches out to Kerala Christian community on Easter

19:51

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached out to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter, requesting them to stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and help it form a government in Kerala where assembly elections will be held on April 9.





Shah, speaking at a public meeting in Kunnathunadu constituency in Kochi, also referred to the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala and said the culprits behind it would be jailed within two months if the NDA forms a government in Kerala.





He also said that Kerala will get its first AIIMS and it will be operational within two years of an NDA government coming in the state.





The Union Home Minister also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'liar' and took a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming that the Marxist veteran has begun a 'name change startup' whereby he changes the names of centrally sponsored schemes and projects to take credit.





Campaigning for the BJP-led NDA, Shah, on the occasion of Easter, wished the Christian community and requested them to stand with the NDA.





"I appeal to my brothers and sisters in the Christian community to stand with the NDA and help form a prosperous Kerala," he said.





His appeal comes amidst concerns among the Christian community with regard to the recent amendments proposed by the Centre in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).





He further said that the NDA stand was 'justice for all and appeasement of none' and this was evident in the work they are doing across India.





Shah said that when the Popular Front of India (PFI) allegedly started doing anti-India activities, 'within one day we put all their cadres behind bars'.





He further claimed that when the LDF and UDF 'kept silent' as the Waqf Board tried to take over the land of 600 Munambam residents in Ernakulam district, it was the NDA government that came with amendments to the Waqf Act to safeguard their property.





Shah alleged that the LDF and UDF were 'two-faced parties' which contest together in polls outside Kerala, but fight each other in the southern state.





He said that both Rahul Gandhi and Vijayan refer to each other's parties as the 'B-team' of BJP.





"I would like to tell Vijayan that BJP will be the 'A-team' in Kerala and you will be the 'B-team'," he said.





The home minister also took a dig at the CM, saying that Vijayan has started a startup to change names of centrally sponsored schemes and projects.





"Modi sends project and money for it and Vijayan does the work of adding his name to it," he alleged.





He said that when the Centre gives 5 kilogram of rice to every poor person in Kerala, 'it is distributed in Left branded bags'.





"The NH-66 project is being built at 100 per cent cost of the Centre, but posters of Vijayan are put all along the highway," Shah contended.





He said that Rs 600 crore was given for the National Health Mission by the Centre, but the scheme was allegedly closed down by the Left government as they could not add their photo to it.





"This will not work anymore as the people know that it is the Modi government which is doing all the work," he contended.





Shah attacked Rahul and called him a 'liar', saying he was lying about the rise in fuel prices in India.





"Rahul baba, what you said about rise in fuel price is right. It has risen to Rs 460 per litre, but in Pakistan and not in Kerala or India. Modi has not increased price of petrol in Pakistan as you claimed. Modi cannot do that," he said.





The home minister said that world over fuel prices have increased leading to governments rationing it, ordering work from home or declaring holiday for three days.





"But in India, prices have not increased and there is no rationing. This is Narendra Modi's management," he asserted.





Shah further claimed that Rahul made statements about the West Asia conflict and the Gulf nations in such a manner so as to make them angry at India.





"I would like to tell him (Rahul) that you are not going to win the elections anyway and so, you should think about the future of the over one crore Indians working and living in the Gulf region. Don't tell so many lies," he said.





He also referred to the AI-summit held in Delhi and the alleged incident of Congress activists taking off their clothes in protest at the event and said that Rahul had supported that act which could hamper employment opportunities for the youth.





"While the PM is trying to create employment opportunities through such summits, Rahul Gandhi is trying to destroy the future of the youth of the country by his actions. I have never seen such shamelessness." Shah, in his speech, also said that the upcoming Kerala assembly polls were not merely for changing the government, but to improve and secure the state's future.





He noted that NDA vote share in Kerala has increased since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and claimed that it was time for a government of the BJP-led front in the state. -- PTI