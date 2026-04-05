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Raghav Chadha deleted X posts critical of Modi, BJP: AAP leader

Sun, 05 April 2026
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Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday claimed that party MP Raghav Chadha has deleted his earlier posts on X that were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. 

He also claimed that the Rajya Sabha MP's posts shared by AAP leaders had also disappeared from his account. 

There was no immediate response from Chadha to Bharadwaj's allegations, which came amid the ongoing feud between the AAP and the Rajya Sabha MP. 

The spat came out in the open after the party removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 

In a post on X on Saturday, Bharadwaj claimed that a search of Chadha's timeline using keywords such as "BJP" and "Modi" did not show any critical remarks. 

Only two posts mentioning Modi remain and both praise the prime minister. Posts earlier quoted by AAP leaders have also disappeared from Chadha's account, he alleged. 

Describing the move as "more than a routine clean up", the Delhi AAP chief said Chadha had "reshaped his public profile on the platform". 

"Raghav Chadha, who was once a sharp critic of Modi and the BJP, has completely erased his old image and presented a new, polished version of himself like one put through a washing machine," Bharadwaj said. -- PTI

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