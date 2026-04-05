Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran

18:45

United States President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to strike key infrastructure in Iran, including power plants and bridges, if the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz is not reopened to global shipping.





In a strongly worded social media post on Sunday, Trump warned that Iran would face severe consequences if maritime traffic through the crucial oil route remains blocked.





Using unusually harsh language, he said Iran would be 'living in Hell' if it failed to allow vessels to pass through the waterway.





'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,' he wrote.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.





Any disruption there has immediate global economic implications, including for countries like India that rely heavily on energy imports.





Trump had first issued the threat nearly two weeks ago, setting a deadline for Iran to restore shipping access.





That deadline was extended twice, with the US administration citing 'positive signals' from ongoing backchannel talks with Tehran.





However, there has been little visible progress towards a diplomatic breakthrough, raising concerns of further escalation in the region.





Observers say any US strike on civilian or dual-use infrastructure could significantly widen the conflict and impact global oil markets, shipping lanes, and regional stability. -- Agencies