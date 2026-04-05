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Oman, Iran start talks on opening Strait of Hormuz

Sun, 05 April 2026
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The foreign ministry of Oman on Sunday stated that the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran have initiated discussions on ensuring the smooth flow of maritime transit through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid prevailing regional conflict, which is currently in its second month.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on X, the two sides held a meeting on Saturday, April 4, at the level of deputy foreign ministers, with participation from specialists representing both countries.

The statement noted that the discussions focused on 'possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit' through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor that handles a significant share of the world's energy shipments.

"The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting on April 4, 2026 CE, at the level of deputy ministers in the foreign ministries of the two countries, attended by specialists from both sides. The meeting discussed possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the circumstances currently prevailing in the region," the statement read.

During the meeting, experts from both sides presented a range of proposals and perspectives aimed at maintaining stability and uninterrupted maritime movement in the region.

These proposals will be further studied, the statement added.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during an interview with Sputnik, stated that the Islamic Republic was in the final stages of preparing a draft protocol aimed at establishing a new navigation regime in the Strait of Hormuz and plans to initiate discussions with Oman for a joint framework.

During the interview, Gharibabadi stated, "The draft of this protocol is currently in the final stages of preparation. Once we have it ready, we will begin negotiations with Oman so that we can draft a joint protocol."

He indicated that the proposed protocol is intended to regulate navigation in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran seeking cooperation from Oman to develop a mutually agreed mechanism, as reported by Sputnik.  -- ANI

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