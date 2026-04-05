HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Nepal announces two-day weekly holiday amid fuel crunch

Sun, 05 April 2026
Share:
20:50
image
Nepal on Sunday announced two days of weekly holidays for government offices and academic institutions in the wake of fuel supply crunch caused by the conflict in West Asia.

The Council of Ministers decided to provide Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays, in a meeting held on Sunday at Singhdurbar Secretariat.

"The Cabinet decided to provide two-day, Saturday and Sunday, as weekly holidays effective from Monday, April 6, for all government offices and academic institutions, and the office hours will be 9-5," government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel said after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier, only Saturday was a holiday in Nepal at government offices.

The decision was taken in the wake of disruptions in fuel supply caused by the war in West Asia.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Perfectly executed: Netanyahu lauds Trump on pilot rescue
LIVE! Perfectly executed: Netanyahu lauds Trump on pilot rescue

Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran
Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or 'open the Strait'.

Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians
Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians

A US Air Force officer was rescued from deep inside Iran after his jet was shot down, following a two-day mission involving US Special Operations forces. The officer evaded Iranian forces for over 24 hours, hiding in a mountain crevice...

David, Patidar, Padikkal go ballistic as RCB rout CSK
David, Patidar, Padikkal go ballistic as RCB rout CSK

Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal went ballistic with marauding knocks while bowlers came up with a clinical showing as Royal Challengers Bengaluru trounced Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

Stuck in Persian Gulf for a month, crews plead for help
Stuck in Persian Gulf for a month, crews plead for help

There are roughly 2,000 ships stranded in the Persian Gulf, carrying more than 20,000 seafarers, according to the International Maritime Organisation, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO