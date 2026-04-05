Nepal announces two-day weekly holiday amid fuel crunch

20:50

Nepal on Sunday announced two days of weekly holidays for government offices and academic institutions in the wake of fuel supply crunch caused by the conflict in West Asia.





The Council of Ministers decided to provide Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays, in a meeting held on Sunday at Singhdurbar Secretariat.





"The Cabinet decided to provide two-day, Saturday and Sunday, as weekly holidays effective from Monday, April 6, for all government offices and academic institutions, and the office hours will be 9-5," government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel said after the cabinet meeting.





Earlier, only Saturday was a holiday in Nepal at government offices.





The decision was taken in the wake of disruptions in fuel supply caused by the war in West Asia. -- PTI