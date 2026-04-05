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Mpox outbreak in Pakistan: 4 infected infants dead

Sun, 05 April 2026
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Seven infants, four of whom tested positive for mpox, have died in southeastern Pakistan, in what health officials described on Sunday as the country's first local outbreak of the infectious viral disease.

The mpox cases were reported in Sindh province's Khairpur town.

A spokesperson for the health department said that blood samples of seven infants were tested in Karachi and initial findings confirmed that four of them were affected by mpox.

The spokesperson, Dr Ahmed Sheikh, said that the infants died in two hospitals in Khairpur after being admitted for painful lesions, flu-like symptoms and fever.

The virus spreads through close contact with infected humans or even animals.

Sheikh said it is the first local outbreak of the zoonotic viral infection in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the health department said that the deaths were 'not directly caused by mpox'.

"All children who died were premature, too weak and had low birth weight. They were already suffering health complications caused by malnutrition," it said.

However, it said that to 'prevent spread of the virus, the neonatal intensive care units of the Khairpur Medical College, Hospital and a private hospital have been temporarily closed down'.

"An expert team has identified the index case and the possible sources of virus transmission and infection," it added.

According to the statement, the department is currently engaged in contact tracing and has directed all hospitals to enforce infection control protocols. 

The Pakistan Medical Association, which also sent a team to Khairpur and other places in Sindh province, reported that at least 15 children with unusual skin pimples and lesions were admitted to hospitals in Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad and are receiving treatment.

Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro of the medical association said that several cases have surfaced at Sukkur Children's Hospital and other private facilities in Khairpur.

He said urgent measures were required to prevent further spread of the contagious virus in the community.

"The local authorities, in coordination with the health department, have set up isolation centres in different hospitals in places where such cases are being reported," Khairpur deputy commissioner Altaf Ahmed said on Sunday.  -- PTI

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