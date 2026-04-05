Modi greets people on Easter

10:32





"Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone's lives," Modi said on X.





May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society, the prime minister said.





Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter, wishing that the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society.