'Massive strike' in Iran 'terminated' military leaders: Trump

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The President made the assertion via his latest post on Truth Social on Saturday (US local time), where he also shared a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the operation.





In his statement, Trump noted, "Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!"





The footage accompanying the post appears dark, though the sounds of aircraft and loud explosions are clearly audible.





Despite the gravity of the claim, the President did not provide further elaboration regarding the specific targets or the technical details of the strike.





As the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, this latest development follows weeks of intensified military operations.





While the video suggests a high-intensity engagement in the Iranian capital, official confirmation on the extent of the casualties among the Iranian leadership is still being sought.





This reported strike follows a stark ultimatum issued by President Trump on Saturday to Tehran. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump has claimed that a significant number of Iranian military officials were killed during a "massive strike" conducted in Tehran.