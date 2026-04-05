Marooned crew in Persian Gulf plea for aid

15:09

There are roughly 2,000 ships stuck in the Persian Gulf with more than 20,000 seafarers on them, according to the International Maritime Organisation, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal.





Most ships remain stuck on board for over a month, because fewer than 200 ships have managed to skim through the Strait of Hormuz.





In normal times, 20% of the world's oil flows through the narrow waterway to global markets, along with critical supplies of natural gas, fertilizer and other cargo shipments.





The resumption of normal flow from the Strait of Hormuz remains shrouded.





Several ships are running out of fresh vegetables and freshwater, so the sailors are using social media and very-high-frequency marine radios to share survival tips and tactics.





Some Chinese crew members have filmed themselves collecting condensate from air-conditioning units to shower and wash laundry.





Others have taken to fishing over the side of their tankers, catching tuna, squid and largehead hairtail to cook.





Restocking supplies has become difficult--and expensive.





The Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, where ships usually turn to, has been repeatedly attacked.





Companies that provide fresh food to ships are charging more.





The going rate for mangos is now $31 for a kilogram, or roughly 2.2 pounds, and oranges are $15 a kilogram for about three large pieces of fruit, according to screenshots of supply price lists reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.





Flying in crews and swapping them out remains tough because flights to major crew-change locations, including Dubai, are still relatively scarce and expensive, as per the Wall Street Journal.





The International Transport Workers' Federation, a labour union based in London, has received about 1,000 inquiries asking for support from the crew near the Strait.





A growing number of vessels are running out of food, while 200 seafarers wanted help getting off a ship to go home.





More than half of the calls have been about pay and other contractual entitlements while in the war zone, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. -- ANI