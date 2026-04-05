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Like Zubeen Garg, Cong works to unite people: Rahul

Sun, 05 April 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the philosophy of his party is that of the celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who worked his entire life to unite Assam.

Addressing an election rally in Assam's Biswanath district, he alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 'most corrupt CM' in India and action will be taken against him after the Congress forms a government in the state.

"Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam, he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Sarma is spreading hatred against people and communities.

"Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form government in Assam and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness," Gandhi said.  -- PTI

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