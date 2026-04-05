Kerala polls: Illegal kit distribution in Thrissur; police register, start probe

11:22

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The case was registered after an Election Flying Squad intercepted the unauthorised distribution of household kits near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market in Thrissur, an EC statement said.





The incident occurred with just days remaining for the Assembly polls in Kerala on April 9.





The enforcement team, operating under the supervision of executive magistrate Dr Bindu T N, discovered that 26 kits, each valued at approximately Rs 900 and containing various miscellaneous household items, were being distributed, it said.





"Investigations conducted at the scene indicated that the distribution was carried out under the instructions of an individual identified as Radhakrishnan, and revealed that an additional 75 kits had already been distributed prior to the arrival of the authorities," it said.





The EC said that the alleged acts constitute offenses under sections 170(1)(i)(bribery in elections) and 173 (punishment for bribery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 123(A)(1)(corrupt practices) of the Representation of the People Act. -- PTI

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation in connection with illegal distribution of household kits in parts of Thrissur city on April 4, the Election Commission said on Sunday.