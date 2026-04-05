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Iran war pinching US; gas prices, transport costs surge

Sun, 05 April 2026
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The war against Iran has started to impact Americans, with Amazon announcing a fuel surcharge for its e-commerce deliveries and some airlines hiking fees for checked-in baggage to offset higher fuel costs. 

The average price of petrol in the US has increased to $4.09 a gallon on Friday, up more than one dollar from just before the war and the highest level since August 2022. 

The cost of diesel has risen sharply from $3.64 per gallon a year ago to $5.53 per gallon on Friday, according to data maintained by the American Automobile Association (AAA). 

Diesel is widely used in farming, construction and transportation, besides other industries. 

E-commerce giant Amazon also said that, beginning April 17, it plans to add a 3.5 percent fuel surcharge on third-party sellers. 

The US Postal Service on Wednesday said it is seeking to impose a temporary 8 percent fuel surcharge for package and express mail deliveries to deal with rising transportation costs. 

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the surcharge would take effect April 26 and remain in place until January 17, 2027, the Postal Service said in a notice on its website. 

If the war against Iran stretches longer, it will also lead to supply chain disruptions in the US. 

"I don't think the US will avoid it. These are global markets," Rachel Ziemba, a New York-based analyst who advises corporations on geopolitical risk, was quoted by The Washington Post as saying. 

"Experts, even a week ago, were worried. Now they are more worried," she said. -- PTI

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