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Govt steps up LPG supply, urges calm amid Hormuz concerns

Sun, 05 April 2026
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Sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders -- available across-the-counter at LPG distributorships on showing valid ID proofs -- has been stepped up, with about 6.6 lakh bottles sold since March 23 as the government ramps up supplies to meet demand.

Unlike the subsidised domestic 14.2-kg cylinders, the 5 kg bottles, called FTL cylinders, are priced at market rates and do not require any address proof for procurement from a nearby LPG distributorship.

'Yesterday (April 4), more than 90,000, 5Kg FTL cylinders were sold. Since March 23, 2026, about 6.6 lakh, 5 Kg FTL cylinders have been sold,' the oil ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said there are no reports of shortages at LPG distributor points, with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered during the day and online bookings accounting for 95 per cent of total demand.

Authorities have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing, seizing over 50,000 cylinders since March and issuing more than 1,400 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, with 36 dealerships suspended so far. 

The government has prioritised supplies of domestic LPG and piped natural gas (PNG), particularly for households and essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions, while boosting refinery output and managing demand by extending LPG refill intervals.

Commercial LPG supplies have been capped at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with smaller cylinders being made widely available to ease pressure on demand.

On natural gas, the government said full supplies are being maintained for households and transport, while supplies to fertiliser plants are set to rise to about 90 per cent of average consumption from April 6, supported by incoming LNG cargoes.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and petrol pumps across the country remain fully stocked, the ministry said, reiterating its advice to avoid panic buying and rely on official information. -- PTI

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