Fire guts dozen houses in UP's Sitapur, two women killed

11:14





District magistrate Rajaganapathi R said the incident occurred in Saraiya Chalakapur village on Saturday when food was being cooked on the roof of a house belonging to one Sanjay.





Fanned by gusty winds during a storm, the flames quickly spread from the rooftop to nearby houses, engulfing several structures in the vicinity, he said.





The deceased were identified as Phoolmati (45) and Idura (65), the DM said, adding that a seven-year-old girl suffered burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Biswan.





"The situation is under control and the fire was brought under control at the spot itself. The district administration stands with the affected families," he said.





The police said further legal proceedings are underway. -- PTI

Two women were killed while a seven-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house and spread to nearly a dozen adjoining dwellings amid strong winds in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, officials said on Sunday.