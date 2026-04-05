HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Drone attack triggers fire at Kuwait's oil sector complex; no injuries

Sun, 05 April 2026
Share:
08:18
image
A drone attack has triggered a fire at the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media. 

Emergency services were immediately deployed to the site following the strike. 

According to the state news agency KUNA, there were "no injuries" reported as a direct result of the explosion or the subsequent blaze. 

In its coverage of the escalating situation, Al Jazeera indicated that "firefighting and emergency teams are responding to the incident" to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the critical energy infrastructure. 

Authorities are currently monitoring the area, though no further details regarding the origin of the drone or the extent of the structural impact have been released. 

This incident aligns with broader regional hostilities, as the Iranian military has launched a fresh wave of drone attacks against United States military installations in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as reported by the state broadcaster Press TV. 

These operations mark a further escalation as the conflict between the Islamic Republic and the US-Israeli alliance enters its sixth week. 

In an official statement released on Saturday, the army confirmed that its forces deployed Arash 2 drones to strike a radar system designed for the detection and identification of missiles and combat drones. 

The offensive also targeted the UAE's aluminium industry, which Tehran identifies as a critical component of regional military logistics. 

According to Press TV, the drone campaign extended into Kuwait, where the Iranian military targeted US command headquarters overseeing mechanised, armoured and helicopter divisions. 

The army noted that several Arab media organisations had already documented reports of explosions occurring within both Kuwait and the UAE following the strikes. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran
Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or 'open the Strait'.

Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians
Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians

A US Air Force officer was rescued from deep inside Iran after his jet was shot down, following a two-day mission involving US Special Operations forces. The officer evaded Iranian forces for over 24 hours, hiding in a mountain crevice...

David, Patidar, Padikkal go ballistic as RCB rout CSK
David, Patidar, Padikkal go ballistic as RCB rout CSK

Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal went ballistic with marauding knocks while bowlers came up with a clinical showing as Royal Challengers Bengaluru trounced Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

Stuck in Persian Gulf for a month, crews plead for help
Stuck in Persian Gulf for a month, crews plead for help

There are roughly 2,000 ships stranded in the Persian Gulf, carrying more than 20,000 seafarers, according to the International Maritime Organisation, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

US aircraft on F-15 rescue mission shot down: Iran
US aircraft on F-15 rescue mission shot down: Iran

Iran's claim comes after United States President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who had gone missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO