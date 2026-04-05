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DMK MP Raja issues legal notice to YouTube channel over audio clip

Sun, 05 April 2026
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Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja has issued a legal notice to a YouTube channel over a controversial audio clip attributed to him, claiming the recording is a fraudulent creation involving artificial intelligence and selective editing. 

He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for using the unverified clip to make defamatory remarks against late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. 

In a strongly worded social media post on Saturday, Raja asserted that the audio was "fabricated" using AI technology to misrepresent his speech. 

"The audio clip circulated as if I spoke. It has been cut, pasted, and created using artificial intelligence to falsely fabricate a narrative. I have sent a legal notice through my lawyer regarding this," the Lok Sabha member said. 

Raja described Palaniswami's reliance on the recording for electoral gain as "politically uncivilised and dishonest." 

He lashed out at the AIADMK chief, citing verses from poet Bharathiyar. The controversial audio clip, which recently surfaced on social media, purportedly features Raja. -- PTI

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