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Delhi bans sale of LPG directly from godowns

Sun, 05 April 2026
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The Delhi government on Sunday announced a strict ban on the sale of LPG cylinders directly from godowns and warned of tough action against violations.

In an official statement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said LPG supply is being closely monitored to prevent a crunch and ensure compliance with norms.

"Residents have been advised not to visit gas agencies or storage points or gather in crowds, as booked cylinders are being delivered to homes within the stipulated time," Gupta said in a statement.

According to the statement, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have issued instructions to distributors, asserting that any direct sale from storage points is illegal.

Meanwhile, the government said it had expanded the availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders to improve supply, particularly for migrant workers.

"These cylinders can now be purchased from gas agencies on showing a valid ID, without the need for address verification. Eleven help desks have also been set up at select HPCL outlets to guide consumers on nearby distributors," the statement read.

On April 4, as many as 1,14,679 LPG bookings were recorded, while 1,31,335 cylinders were delivered.

The average delivery time for domestic LPG currently stands at 4.24 days, the statement read.

Gupta said a dedicated control room has been set up to check hoarding and black marketing, with helplines 011-23-37-9836 and 838-382-4659.

It said the Delhi Police has raided 17 locations, and the Food and Supplies Department inspected 76 gas agencies and storage sites.

"LPG supply in Delhi is fully stable and under control," the chief minister said, urging people to keep calm, avoid rumours, and rely on the delivery system.  -- PTI

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