Cong files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

10:13





The case was filed against Gaurav Kumar, before the judicial first class magistrate court in Alappuzha, according to a party statement issued on Sunday.





In his complaint, Venugopal, also the Alappuzha MP, stated that the allegations were raised with clear electoral motives and aimed at tarnishing his reputation and public image.





The AICC general secretary pointed out that the claims pertain to the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections but surfaced only in 2026, raising doubts over their intent and timing, as per the party statement.





The Congress leader further alleged that the accused had publicised the claims through press conferences and disseminated them widely via media outlets and social media platforms.





He also noted that a complaint had already been submitted to the state police chief on February 23, 2026, regarding the matter.





Venugopal claimed that the allegations were part of a "well-planned conspiracy" aimed at influencing the April 9 assembly polls in the state and preventing the UDF from coming to power.





In the complaint, the senior leader added that the accusations were intended to damage the credibility he had built over years of public service. -- PTI

Congress leader KC Venugopal has filed a defamation complaint against a Haryana-based man before a court in Alappuzha alleging that baseless and politically motivated accusations were made against him ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.