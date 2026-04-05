HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Cong files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

Sun, 05 April 2026
Share:
10:13
image
Congress leader KC Venugopal has filed a defamation complaint against a Haryana-based man before a court in Alappuzha alleging that baseless and politically motivated accusations were made against him ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. 

The case was filed against Gaurav Kumar, before the judicial first class magistrate court in Alappuzha, according to a party statement issued on Sunday. 

In his complaint, Venugopal, also the Alappuzha MP, stated that the allegations were raised with clear electoral motives and aimed at tarnishing his reputation and public image. 

The AICC general secretary pointed out that the claims pertain to the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections but surfaced only in 2026, raising doubts over their intent and timing, as per the party statement. 

The Congress leader further alleged that the accused had publicised the claims through press conferences and disseminated them widely via media outlets and social media platforms. 

He also noted that a complaint had already been submitted to the state police chief on February 23, 2026, regarding the matter. 

Venugopal claimed that the allegations were part of a "well-planned conspiracy" aimed at influencing the April 9 assembly polls in the state and preventing the UDF from coming to power. 

In the complaint, the senior leader added that the accusations were intended to damage the credibility he had built over years of public service. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran
Open the fu*** Strait, you crazy b***ds: Trump to Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or 'open the Strait'.

Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians
Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians

A US Air Force officer was rescued from deep inside Iran after his jet was shot down, following a two-day mission involving US Special Operations forces. The officer evaded Iranian forces for over 24 hours, hiding in a mountain crevice...

David, Patidar, Padikkal go ballistic as RCB rout CSK
David, Patidar, Padikkal go ballistic as RCB rout CSK

Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal went ballistic with marauding knocks while bowlers came up with a clinical showing as Royal Challengers Bengaluru trounced Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

Stuck in Persian Gulf for a month, crews plead for help
Stuck in Persian Gulf for a month, crews plead for help

There are roughly 2,000 ships stranded in the Persian Gulf, carrying more than 20,000 seafarers, according to the International Maritime Organisation, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

US aircraft on F-15 rescue mission shot down: Iran
US aircraft on F-15 rescue mission shot down: Iran

Iran's claim comes after United States President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who had gone missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO