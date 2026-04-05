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Bengal polls: Ex-BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh declares assets worth Rs 2 cr

Sun, 05 April 2026
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Senior West Bengal BJP leader and the party's candidate from Kharagpur Sadar constituency, Dilip Ghosh, has declared total assets of around Rs 2 crore, up from his net worth of Rs 1.82 crore divulged during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which he had unsuccessfully contested from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat. 

According to his poll affidavit, his movable assets currently stand at Rs 28.75 lakh, and cash in hand at around Rs 3.5 lakh. 

His wife, Rinku Majumdar, owns movable assets worth Rs 22.98 lakh, with cash in hand of nearly Rs 50 lakh. 

The couple also has investments in banks and post office schemes, including fixed deposits and monthly income schemes. 

The BJP's former state unit chief had declared total assets of Rs 30.29 lakh when he first contested the assembly elections in 2016 from the same seat in Paschim Medinipur district. 

He successfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Midnapore seat and had declared assets worth Rs 45.36 lakh. 

In his affidavit for the 2026 assembly polls, Ghosh also said that he was now debt-free. 

His wife's total assets stand at around Rs 93 lakh, according to the document. 

Ghosh's immovable assets include 1.88 acres of agricultural land in Paschim Medinipur valued at around Rs 40 lakh, and a flat in Kolkata's Leather Complex area with a current market value of Rs 1.42 crore. -- PTI

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