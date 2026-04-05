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Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar seeks Cong support

Sun, 05 April 2026
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Maharashtra Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party president Sunetra Pawar on Sunday dialled state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal and urged him to ensure an unopposed bypoll to the Baramati assembly segment, which she is contesting.

However, sources in the Congress indicated that the party is in no mood to support her demand and that a party candidate will file nominations on the last day of submitting papers on Monday.

A day earlier, Sunetra Pawar had sought Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray's support in the April 23 byelection, which was necessitated due to the death of her husband and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January.

Thackeray, whose party is a member of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, has not yet specified the Sena-UBT's stand on Sunetra Pawar's demand.

The opposition Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar had already announced that it would not contest the bypoll as a mark of respect for the late Ajit Pawar, who represented the Baramati segment.

Currently a Rajya Sabha member, Sunetra Pawar will file her nominations for the bypoll on Monday.

Sources said that Sapkal will remain present for the filing of nomination by a party candidate on Monday in Baramati, Pune district.

Ajit Pawar was an eight-time MLA from Baramati.

In the 2019 assembly election, he had won the seat by a huge margin of 1.65 lakh votes.

In 2024, he retained the seat by a difference of more than 1 lakh votes, defeating his nephew Yugendra Pawar.

Meanwhile, sources in Congress also indicated that the party is willing to contest the upcoming bypoll to the Rahuri assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district if its ally, the NCP-SP, decides not to contest.

The Rahuri seat fell vacant after the death of BJP legislator Shivaji Kardile.  -- PTI

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