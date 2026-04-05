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3 killed in US-Israeli air strike on Iran's Black Mountain

Sun, 05 April 2026
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An air strike conducted by US and Israeli forces on the Black Mountain has resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iranian state media. 

According to the governor of Kohgiluyeh, the targeted assault also left two others wounded. In a statement provided to the Tasnim news agency, the official warned that the "casualty toll could rise" as emergency teams continue to assess the impact of the strike. 

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, the governor emphasised that the situation remains critical following the "US-Israeli attack on the Black Mountain". 

This escalation adds a significant layer of volatility to the ongoing regional conflict, with local authorities still working to identify the victims. 

In a related development, Iranian tribesmen reportedly opened fire on American helicopters during a search operation for a missing crew member following the downing of a fighter jet over Iran, according to CNN. 

The incident occurred in the isolated highlands of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces, as well as the Bakhtiari region. 

In these areas, local groups targeted two Black Hawk helicopters on Saturday, as detailed by Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency.  -- ANI

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