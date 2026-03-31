Women seek action against Jain monk after viral 'obscene' video; charge denied

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The monk, however, dubbed the allegations as "baseless rumours", and claimed that misinformation was being spread against him as part of a larger conspiracy.





The group of women submitted an application to Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot on Sunday demanding action against Jain monk Chandra Sagar Muni.





The women argued that the issue could bring disrepute to the Jain community if not addressed immediately.





"These things have been going on for some time. Through our application, we demanded that strict action should be taken against this monk so that our Jain community does not have to face disgrace because of him," a member of the group said.





"Because of his misdeeds, we strongly desire and demand that he should be removed," she said.





The controversy erupted after an obscene video of a person dressed as a Jain monk was widely shared on social media platforms.





Responding to the allegations, the monk denied any wrongdoing and claimed that certain groups were deliberately spreading misinformation against him.





"For some time now, some people have been spreading rumours about me. I came to know that a few women went to the police commissioner," he said in a video statement. -- PTI

A group of women from Jain community in Gujarat's Surat has approached police to demand action against a Jain monk after an alleged obscene video purportedly showing him went viral on social media.