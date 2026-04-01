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Jet fuel prices double; commercial LPG hiked by Rs 195.50

Wed, 01 April 2026
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Price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, was more than doubled to a record Rs 2.07 lakh per kilolitre on Wednesday while commercial LPG rates were raised by Rs 195.50 per cylinder, mirroring the surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict.
 
ATF price in Delhi was hiked by Rs 110,703.08 per kilolitre, or 114.5 per cent, to Rs 207,341.22 per kl, according to state-owned fuel retailers.
 
This is the first time ever that ATF prices have crossed Rs 2 lakh per kl-mark. The previous peak was in 2022 when rates were hiked to Rs 1.1 lakh per kl after oil prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine.
 
This is the second monthly increase in rates. Prices on March 1 were hiked by 5.7 per cent (Rs 5,244.75 per kl).
 
The rising prices will further strain airlines which are already burning more fuel in taking longer routes for flying to western destinations because of closure of airspace due to the war. Fuel makes up around 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost.
 
Alongside, rates of commercial LPG -- one that is used by hotels and restaurants -- were hiked by Rs 195.50 per 19-kg cylinder.
 
A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi.
 
Rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.
 
Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.
 
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.
 
Global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent after the war in West Asia disrupted energy supply chains.
 
Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 87.62. -- PTI

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