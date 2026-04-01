India Enforced 65 Internet Shutdowns In 2025

08:59

India continued to rank among the global leaders in imposing Internet shutdowns, recording 65 connectivity blackouts in 2025, according to a report by Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition.





Globally, at least 313 Internet shutdowns were documented across 52 countries last year. Malaysia topped the list with 95 shutdowns.





In 2024, there were 304 reported shutdowns, driven by issues such as conflict management, protests, political instability, information control, and efforts to curb communal violence.





In several countries -- including Belarus, Cameroon, Guinea, Myanmar, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Venezuela -- authorities imposed internet cuts 12 times during election periods in 2025.





Among social media platforms, Facebook faced 31 shutdowns across 18 countries in 2025, while WhatsApp was blocked 27 times in 13 countries.





Messaging service Telegram was cut off 23 times in 16 countries, and Instagram was restricted 20 times in 11 countries over the same period.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard