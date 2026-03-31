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Ambedkar statue vandalised in Punjab, SFJ claims role

Wed, 01 April 2026
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A statue of B R Ambedkar, installed atop a building in Noorpur Jattan village here, was vandalised on Tuesday by some unidentified persons, police said.

A rod-like object was used to damage the statue, which was encased in toughened glass, they said.

Later in the day, a video surfaced on social media in which pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) purportedly claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

Officials said they are examining the video for veracity. 

Deputy superintendent of police, Garhshankar, Daljit Singh Khakh, said a case has been registered against unknown people.

Police said no CCTVs were installed there, but their teams are examining camera footage from nearby areas.

This is not the first such incident.

In June last year, the same statue was vandalised, following which an FIR was registered.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers, led by its Punjab unit chief Avtar Singh Karimpuri, visited the spot and protested. -- PTI

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