X To Challenge Karnataka High Court Order On Sahyog Portal

In a post on X, the social media platform's global government affairs team said the Sahyog portal 'enables officers to order content removal based solely on allegations of 'illegality,' without judicial review or due process for the speakers, and threatens platforms with criminal liability for non-compliance'.





Last week, the Karnataka high court ruled that the Centre's Sahyog portal was essential for the government to maintain law and order.





'The Sahyog Portal stands as a beacon of cooperation between the citizen and the intermediary, a mechanism through which the state endeavours to combat the growing menace of cybercrime,' Justice M Nagaprasanna had said in his judgment.





'No social media platform can treat the Indian marketplace as a mere playground. In light of the observations, the content of social media needs to be regulated,' the court had then noted in its judgment.





X's global government affairs team said while it would respect the judgment and comply with laws, the ruling failed to address the 'core Constitutional issues' that had been raised by X.'We respectfully disagree with the view that we have no right to raise these concerns because of our incorporation abroad X contributes significantly to public discourse in India and the voice of our users is at the heart of our platform. We will appeal this order to defend free expression,' the post on X said.





This is not the first time that X has had a run-in with government officials. In 2021, after X (then Twitter) refused to take down content that the government had flagged as inflammatory, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had threatened to take legal action against the entity, which included removing the safe harbour protection that the intermediary had, and arresting top company officials in India, including then India sales head Manish Maheshwari.





-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

