HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

X To Challenge Karnataka High Court Order On Sahyog Portal

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
09:32
image
Elon Musk-owned X on Monday said it would challenge the Karnataka high court's decision upholding the central government's right to take down online content through the ministry of home affairs' Sahyog portal.

In a post on X, the social media platform's global government affairs team said the Sahyog portal 'enables officers to order content removal based solely on allegations of 'illegality,' without judicial review or due process for the speakers, and threatens platforms with criminal liability for non-compliance'.

Last week, the Karnataka high court ruled that the Centre's Sahyog portal was essential for the government to maintain law and order.

'The Sahyog Portal stands as a beacon of cooperation between the citizen and the intermediary, a mechanism through which the state endeavours to combat the growing menace of cybercrime,' Justice M Nagaprasanna had said in his judgment.

'No social media platform can treat the Indian marketplace as a mere playground. In light of the observations, the content of social media needs to be regulated,' the court had then noted in its judgment.

X's global government affairs team said while it would respect the judgment and comply with laws, the ruling failed to address the 'core Constitutional issues' that had been raised by X.'We respectfully disagree with the view that we have no right to raise these concerns because of our incorporation abroad X contributes significantly to public discourse in India and the voice of our users is at the heart of our platform. We will appeal this order to defend free expression,' the post on X said.

This is not the first time that X has had a run-in with government officials. In 2021, after X (then Twitter) refused to take down content that the government had flagged as inflammatory, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had threatened to take legal action against the entity, which included removing the safe harbour protection that the intermediary had, and arresting top company officials in India, including then India sales head Manish Maheshwari.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Paedophile serial rapist finally gets life term
LIVE! Paedophile serial rapist finally gets life term

'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'

'The biggest mistake was that he fled Karur after the stampede.'

'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif
'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif

Former US President Donald Trump claims Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir support his plan to end the Gaza conflict, citing their involvement in negotiations and a recent statement of full support.

'Significant' H1B Visa Changes Before 2026
'Significant' H1B Visa Changes Before 2026

'This idea that inexpensive tech consultants should be coming into this country and bringing their families, I find it just wrong.'

H1B Crisis: 'No Point Going To The US'
H1B Crisis: 'No Point Going To The US'

'Every parent should rethink their decisions to send their children to the US.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV