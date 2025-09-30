HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will look into what led to Karur stampede: Hema Malini

Tue, 30 September 2025
11:07
BJP MP Hema Malini, leading an 8-member NDA delegation on Tuesday, said that the panel of MPs would look into the cirucumstances that led to the stampede by visiting Karur. Anurag Thakur, MP, said they would meet the local people, officials and get information on what happened on September 27 that led to the stampede and give a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

Hema Malini and others, expressing their condolences, told reporters at the airport here, before proceeding to Karur, that the panel would be visiting the families that have lost their dear ones in the stampede. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran said the NDA MPs would be visiting the scene of the stampede, then the hospital where the injured were being treated and meet the families of all the 41 persons who were killed in the incident. PTI

