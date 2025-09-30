Why so much security for Darshan: Court reserves on facilities in jail for actor

17:05





Jail authorities submitted a report to the 57th Sessions court here during the hearing, and the Judge heard extensive arguments from both sides. During the hearing, the actor's counsel, advocate Sunil, pressed for Darshan to be shifted to a different cell. He contended that excessive restrictions were being imposed on his client.





"Many VIPs have been imprisoned. Were they all given the same kind of security? Why is so much security only for Darshan?"





He also questioned why his client was kept in a quarantine cell for 45 days when the jail manual mentions only 14 days. He also cited treatment given to other inmates. "Look at the facilities Umesh Reddy (convicted rapist) was given -- luxurious ones. If needed, I can produce documents," he submitted. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar, opposing the petition, urged the counsel to be specific.





"My dear friend, just tell us what facilities you want. We are already providing what is required. Why all this argument beyond that?" The judge too intervened, asking Sunil to limit his arguments. "Ask for what you want. We don't have time for this; there is other work pending," the judge remarked. -- PTI

A court in Bengaluru on Tuesday reserved its order for October 9 on a petition concerning the jail facilities provided to actor Darshan, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru prison as an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.