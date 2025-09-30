HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE! Vijay should not have invited so many people: Hema Malini

6 killed, several injured in major blast in Pak's Quetta

A powerful explosion in Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan, has resulted in at least six deaths and numerous injuries. An emergency has been declared in local hospitals.

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

'Threats To India's Security Serious But Manageable'

'Saudi-Pak defence pact is to anchor the defence and security of Saudi Arabia and not Pakistan, per se, with Islamabad being the junior partner.'

Asia Cup win best reply to Pakistan's sledging: Tilak

Winning the Asia Cup was the "best reply" to an aggressive opposition, middle-order batter Tilak Varma said.

