When Rajiv Gandhi almost met Bhindranwale

Rajiv Gandhi/File image





The meeting, which ultimately never took place, was reportedly called off at the last second due to fears of a possible "ambush" on Gandhi.





The intriguing story is detailed in senior journalist and author Harinder Baweja's new book, "They Will Shoot You, Madam: My Life Through Conflict".





The account was narrated by Singh at the recent book launch held at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi, where he also shared a humorous anecdote about how he once ended up sleeping in Bhindranwale's bed -- something he jokingly claimed only he had managed to pull off.





"Mr Gandhi, Rajiv, asked me, 'Can you fix a meeting with Bhindranwale?' I said, 'I'll try'. So I asked Simran Singh Mann, SSP with the Punjab Police, who was very close to him. We agreed to meet, and Bhindranwale agreed to come to the Ambala airport station. We were supposed to fly from Delhi.





"We had just barely... we hadn't even started up. We had just reached the beginning of something when we got a message saying that the Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) wanted him to cancel the meeting and come back," Singh recalled while addressing a packed audience. -- PTI

In the early 1980s, one of Punjab's most turbulent periods, then Congress MP Captain Amarinder Singh was tasked by Rajiv Gandhi with a critical mission -- arranging a meeting with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.