HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

When Rajiv Gandhi almost met Bhindranwale

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
18:12
Rajiv Gandhi/File image
Rajiv Gandhi/File image
In the early 1980s, one of Punjab's most turbulent periods, then Congress MP Captain Amarinder Singh was tasked by Rajiv Gandhi with a critical mission -- arranging a meeting with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. 

The meeting, which ultimately never took place, was reportedly called off at the last second due to fears of a possible "ambush" on Gandhi. 

The intriguing story is detailed in senior journalist and author Harinder Baweja's new book, "They Will Shoot You, Madam: My Life Through Conflict". 

The account was narrated by Singh at the recent book launch held at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi, where he also shared a humorous anecdote about how he once ended up sleeping in Bhindranwale's bed -- something he jokingly claimed only he had managed to pull off. 

"Mr Gandhi, Rajiv, asked me, 'Can you fix a meeting with Bhindranwale?' I said, 'I'll try'. So I asked Simran Singh Mann, SSP with the Punjab Police, who was very close to him. We agreed to meet, and Bhindranwale agreed to come to the Ambala airport station. We were supposed to fly from Delhi. 

"We had just barely... we hadn't even started up. We had just reached the beginning of something when we got a message saying that the Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) wanted him to cancel the meeting and come back," Singh recalled while addressing a packed audience. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! When Rajiv Gandhi almost met Bhindranwale
LIVE! When Rajiv Gandhi almost met Bhindranwale

Bihar's final voter roll out, 1.63 lakh added in Patna
Bihar's final voter roll out, 1.63 lakh added in Patna

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft voters' lists, which were published as...

Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' poster sparks controversy
Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' poster sparks controversy

'Bollywood now pushing propaganda with #TheTajStory a film twisting history by showing the Taj Mahal as a temple. A country boasting of being the 4th largest economy is drowning in fantasy & communal myths. When propaganda feels...

I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town
I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV