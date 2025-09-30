TN govt releases videos of violations at Karur rally

19:41





Supporting the government's stand through a series of videos and photographs, a team led by the official spokesperson and senior IAS officer P Amutha, health secretary Senthil Kumar, ADGP, law and order S Davidson Devasirvatham while briefing reporters at the secretariat released video clippings showing violation of the norms by TVK cadres who are seen climbing on the roof at Namakkal and Karur. -- PTI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday released video clippings showing violation of norms at the rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur and said the estimated crowd that attended had more than doubled, thus causing a lot of hardships.