HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three UTA militants surrender in Arunachal

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
20:53
image
Three militants belonging to the banned United Tani Army (UTA) outfit surrendered before the police in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Tuesday. 

The operatives were identified as Jonali Basumutary, a self-styled corporal, Jummik Riba, the group's finance secretary and self-styled lieutenant; and Sengseng Thowmoung, a self-styled major and area commander of eastern Arunachal. 

They laid down arms at the police headquarters in the presence of state home minister Mama Natung, his advisor Mutchu Mithi and director general of police Anand Mohan. 

Briefing reporters, Natung described the surrender as part of the government's ongoing initiative to encourage "misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream". 

He praised the Arunachal Pradesh police for their sustained efforts in persuading the cadre to surrender. 

"The government has zero tolerance for illegal outfits threatening the lives of citizens," Natung said, warning that those indulging in unlawful activities will not escape the clutches of law. He appealed to the youth not to be lured into taking up arms, stressing that "there are many other ways to survive than picking up guns". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong leader seeks enhanced security for Rahul, family
LIVE! Cong leader seeks enhanced security for Rahul, family

Curfew lifted in Leh after funerals, internet ban stays
Curfew lifted in Leh after funerals, internet ban stays

Authorities relaxed the curfew in Leh, Ladakh, allowing markets to reopen after week-long restrictions following violent clashes. The situation is gradually returning to normal with increased security measures.

TN stampede: NDA questions venue, seeks probe by SC judge
TN stampede: NDA questions venue, seeks probe by SC judge

Referring to the fatal incident that has so far claimed 41 lives, head of the panel and Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Hema Malini said that political rallies should be properly organised and conducted with full security.

I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town
I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV