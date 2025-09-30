Three UTA militants surrender in Arunachal

20:53





The operatives were identified as Jonali Basumutary, a self-styled corporal, Jummik Riba, the group's finance secretary and self-styled lieutenant; and Sengseng Thowmoung, a self-styled major and area commander of eastern Arunachal.





They laid down arms at the police headquarters in the presence of state home minister Mama Natung, his advisor Mutchu Mithi and director general of police Anand Mohan.





Briefing reporters, Natung described the surrender as part of the government's ongoing initiative to encourage "misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream".





He praised the Arunachal Pradesh police for their sustained efforts in persuading the cadre to surrender.





"The government has zero tolerance for illegal outfits threatening the lives of citizens," Natung said, warning that those indulging in unlawful activities will not escape the clutches of law. He appealed to the youth not to be lured into taking up arms, stressing that "there are many other ways to survive than picking up guns". -- PTI

Three militants belonging to the banned United Tani Army (UTA) outfit surrendered before the police in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Tuesday.