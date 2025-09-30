HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three girls share the impact of child marriage on their lives

Tue, 30 September 2025
Representational image
Since 17-year-old Rehana was a child, she dreamt of supporting her family. An only child to parents struggling to make ends meet in Bangladesh, she says, "I always thought, I have no brother, who will look after my parents?" She had wanted to take on that responsibility herself, but at 14, her ambitions were put on hold when a powerful family in the community proposed marriage.

"I didn't understand how to get married. I liked to study. I studied all the time," she tells CNN. Rehana, whose name has been changed, instead became one of an estimated 38 million girls in the country -- and 650 million girls worldwide -- who were married or in a union before they turned 18.

Read the report here. 

