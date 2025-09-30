The legendary athlete Carl Lewis to grace Delhi Half Marathon

12:26





The organisers of the event on Tuesday said the nine-time Olympic gold medallist American sprinter and long jumper will flag off the race from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12.





"Running is a universal language of possibility and progress. Events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon prove that the magic of sport goes far beyond records and medals; it transforms lives, builds communities, and inspires dreams," Lewis said in a media release.





"I am happy to be a part of this journey, knowing that every runner, from first-timers to elite athletes, carry the power to break barriers, inspire, overcome, and chase new frontiers. Together, let's run not just for speed, but for the spirit that drives us forward every day."





Lewis competed at four Olympic Games, winning a remarkable nine gold medals, the most by any track and field athlete in modern Olympic history. The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics marked Lewis's ascension to global stardom.





In a performance that directly paralleled Jesse Owens' legendary 1936 Berlin Olympics achievement, Lewis won four gold medals in identical events - the 100-metre dash (9.99 seconds), 200-metre dash (19.8 seconds), long jump (8.54 metres), and 4100-metre relay. This feat made him only the third athlete in Olympic history to win four gold medals in a single Games. -- PTI

