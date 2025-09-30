HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The legendary athlete Carl Lewis to grace Delhi Half Marathon

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
12:26
image
Carl Lewis, widely recognised as one of the greatest athletes of all time, has been named the International Event Ambassador for the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. 

The organisers of the event on Tuesday said the nine-time Olympic gold medallist American sprinter and long jumper will flag off the race from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12. 

"Running is a universal language of possibility and progress. Events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon prove that the magic of sport goes far beyond records and medals; it transforms lives, builds communities, and inspires dreams," Lewis said in a media release. 

"I am happy to be a part of this journey, knowing that every runner, from first-timers to elite athletes, carry the power to break barriers, inspire, overcome, and chase new frontiers. Together, let's run not just for speed, but for the spirit that drives us forward every day." 

Lewis competed at four Olympic Games, winning a remarkable nine gold medals, the most by any track and field athlete in modern Olympic history. The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics marked Lewis's ascension to global stardom.

In a performance that directly paralleled Jesse Owens' legendary 1936 Berlin Olympics achievement, Lewis won four gold medals in identical events - the 100-metre dash (9.99 seconds), 200-metre dash (19.8 seconds), long jump (8.54 metres), and 4100-metre relay. This feat made him only the third athlete in Olympic history to win four gold medals in a single Games. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Part of Olympian hockey player Shahid's house demolished
LIVE! Part of Olympian hockey player Shahid's house demolished

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats
Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats

The self-styled godman allegedly went on his criminal spree while being posted as the chairperson of a centrally approved private institute in the national capital.

'Threats To India's Security Serious But Manageable'
'Threats To India's Security Serious But Manageable'

'Saudi-Pak defence pact is to anchor the defence and security of Saudi Arabia and not Pakistan, per se, with Islamabad being the junior partner.'

Bengaluru pothole horror: Truck crushes 22-yr-old student
Bengaluru pothole horror: Truck crushes 22-yr-old student

There has been growing criticism against the state government over the potholes on roads in Bangalore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV