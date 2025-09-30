HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tension at Raj varsity as NSUI protests RSS event, police use mild force

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
20:19
File image
File image
Tension erupted in the Rajasthan University campus here after NSUI activists confronted RSS volunteers ahead of its proposed event on the sports ground in the campus. 

However, the situation was brought under control by the police force deployed in view of the protest by NSUI. 

The police had to use mild force to disrupt NSUI workers. Window panes of some vehicles were also damaged in the incident. 

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully targeted the BJP government over the incident. 

An event with 'Shakha' was proposed on the university sports ground by RSS on Tuesday evening. 

NSUI leaders called for a demonstration against the activity and staged a protest at the main gate of the university. 

Additional policemen were deployed in view of the protest. After the main protest, some NSUI activists entered the university campus from another gate and reached close to the ground. 

They also tore down a poster of the event on the campus. 

A group of RSS volunteers, in their uniform with batons, was present there, and they had a confrontation with the protestors. Police swung into action and dispersed the protesting members by using mild force. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong leader seeks enhanced security for Rahul, family
LIVE! Cong leader seeks enhanced security for Rahul, family

Curfew lifted in Leh after funerals, internet ban stays
Curfew lifted in Leh after funerals, internet ban stays

Authorities relaxed the curfew in Leh, Ladakh, allowing markets to reopen after week-long restrictions following violent clashes. The situation is gradually returning to normal with increased security measures.

TN stampede: NDA questions venue, seeks probe by SC judge
TN stampede: NDA questions venue, seeks probe by SC judge

Referring to the fatal incident that has so far claimed 41 lives, head of the panel and Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Hema Malini said that political rallies should be properly organised and conducted with full security.

I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town
I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV