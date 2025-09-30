Tension at Raj varsity as NSUI protests RSS event, police use mild force

20:19

However, the situation was brought under control by the police force deployed in view of the protest by NSUI.





The police had to use mild force to disrupt NSUI workers. Window panes of some vehicles were also damaged in the incident.





Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully targeted the BJP government over the incident.





An event with 'Shakha' was proposed on the university sports ground by RSS on Tuesday evening.





NSUI leaders called for a demonstration against the activity and staged a protest at the main gate of the university.





Additional policemen were deployed in view of the protest. After the main protest, some NSUI activists entered the university campus from another gate and reached close to the ground.





They also tore down a poster of the event on the campus.





A group of RSS volunteers, in their uniform with batons, was present there, and they had a confrontation with the protestors. Police swung into action and dispersed the protesting members by using mild force. -- PTI

