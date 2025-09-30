Stock markets go south for 8th session

17:06





Giving up early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 97.32 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 80,267.62. During the day, it hit a high of 80,677.82 and a low of 80,201.15. In eight trading days, the Sensex has tanked 2,746.34 points or 3.30 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 23.80 points or 0.10 per cent to 24,611.10. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday after a volatile session, marking the eighth consecutive session of southward movement due to relentless foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of the RBI's interest rate decision.