Stock markets go south for 8th session

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday after a volatile session, marking the eighth consecutive session of southward movement due to relentless foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of the RBI's interest rate decision.
Giving up early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 97.32 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 80,267.62. During the day, it hit a high of 80,677.82 and a low of 80,201.15. In eight trading days, the Sensex has tanked 2,746.34 points or 3.30 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 23.80 points or 0.10 per cent to 24,611.10. -- PTI