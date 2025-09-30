HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Police ban burning of 240-ft Ravan effigy in Ayodhya

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
00:26
File image
File image
Ahead of Dussehra, the police on Monday imposed a ban on burning of towering effigies of 240-foot-long Ravana and 190-foot-long Meghnad and Kumbhakaran in Ayodhya due to security reasons, officials said.   

Ayodhya's Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti organised an event to burn 240-foot Ravana and other effigies.

However, police officials said the organisers did not take permission for the event yet.

Ayodhya circle officer Devesh Chaturvedi said that a ban was imposed on the burning of the effigies considering security reasons.

Chaturvedi said the action was taken after a patrolling team found such large effigies being constructed in Ram Katha Park here. 

He also said that the Ravana effigy burning programme of the Ramleela Samiti is not traditional.

The construction of these effigies was going on for a month in the park, police said.

Meanwhile, Subhash Malik, founder president of Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti, said that artisans from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states built the 240-foot effigy of Ravana and other effigies. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police ban burning of 240-ft Ravan effigy in Ayodhya
LIVE! Police ban burning of 240-ft Ravan effigy in Ayodhya

Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign-made movies
Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign-made movies

Trump said California has been particularly "hard hit" because of this, blaming democrat Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, for this loss, calling him "weak and incompetent."

Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'
Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'

A TVK source said Vijay has been asked by the police not to visit the government facility to visit the victims of the September 27 stampede due to the sensitive law and order situation.

Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'
Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'

The gang is operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in India.

Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing
Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing

The Congress party has expressed outrage over the death of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, in firing by security forces during a protest in Ladakh. The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests for Sixth Schedule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV