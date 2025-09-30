HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police ask Durga Puja committee in Kolkata to stop dance performance

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
21:15
File image
File image
The Kolkata police on Tuesday asked organisers of the Tridhara Akalbodhan' Durga Puja Committee to immediately halt the staging of a dance performance around the pandal area, citing safety concerns for visitors, a senior officer said. 

In a letter to the organisers, the officer-in-charge of Rabindra Sarobar Police Station noted that the Aghori dance' performance held in front of the pandal and at two additional spots within the premises, was causing significant congestion, potentially endangering public safety. 

This is a grave concern which needs to be attended to immediately, the police officer said. 

"The request to discontinue the performance with immediate effect is to ensure smooth visitor movement and prevent any untoward incident. The puja pandal is located on Manoharpukur Road in south Kolkata, one of the city's most visited during the festive season," a Kolkata police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong leader seeks enhanced security for Rahul, family
LIVE! Cong leader seeks enhanced security for Rahul, family

Curfew lifted in Leh after funerals, internet ban stays
Curfew lifted in Leh after funerals, internet ban stays

Authorities relaxed the curfew in Leh, Ladakh, allowing markets to reopen after week-long restrictions following violent clashes. The situation is gradually returning to normal with increased security measures.

TN stampede: NDA questions venue, seeks probe by SC judge
TN stampede: NDA questions venue, seeks probe by SC judge

Referring to the fatal incident that has so far claimed 41 lives, head of the panel and Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Hema Malini said that political rallies should be properly organised and conducted with full security.

I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town
I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV