NDA-led eight-member probe team to visit Karur

Tue, 30 September 2025
09:38
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday said that an eight-member NDA delegation will leave for Karur in Tamil Nadu today to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, which claimed over 40 lives.

The delegation will stay in Karur until October 2 and submit a detailed report based on its findings to the government, he added. The delegation will also meet with families affected by the tragedy. 

An eight-member NDA-BJP delegation of leaders will visit Karur to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede and submit a report. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, a member of the delegation, said, "More than 40 people died in the incident that occurred in Karur. So, an NDA delegation will head there and they will be there all day to find out how and why this happened. A report will be presented to the Govt..." 

The delegation was constituted by BJP chief JP Nadda and includes BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, and Putta Mahesh Kumar from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). 

BJP MP Hema Malini is the convenor of the committee. 

The loss of lives in the tragic stampede on Saturday has gone up to 41 and includes 18 women and 10 children. An official release stated that the delegation will meet affected families and prepare a comprehensive report after assessing the situation on the ground. Nadda expressed his heartfelt condolences to the kin of people who lost their lives in the stampede. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. -- ANI

