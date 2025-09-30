HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai's new airport faces traffic woes as it takes on Singapore and Dubai

Tue, 30 September 2025
10:09
image
For a first-time visitor, landing in India's financial capital Mumbai can be quite an experience. At approach, as the flight cuts across the Arabian Sea and flies past the mangrove marshes, the great metropolis emerges - swarming with railway tracks, towering skyscrapers and the dense habitation of Asia's largest shantytown pressed tightly against the airport's periphery wall.

For years, aviation experts have flagged the dangers and inefficiencies of operating an overworked airport right in the middle of such an urban setting, with buildings obstructing the flight path and safety and operational constraints preventing pilots from using the intersecting runways at once.

But a long overdue alternative is finally on the horizon.

Read more here. 

