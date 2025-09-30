HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
09:12
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, saying that it provides a viable path to long-term peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as the larger West Asian region. 

In an X post after Trump announced the plan in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi expressed hope that "all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace." 

Trump and Netanyahu said on Monday that they have agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it is unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms. Trump had laid out a 20-point plan to end the Israel-Hamas war and establish a temporary governing board in the war-battered Palestinian territory, which would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. 

"We welcome President Donald J Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region," Modi's post read. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US warns of more 'significant' changes in H1B visa
LIVE! US warns of more 'significant' changes in H1B visa

'I Never Said Shoot Rahul Gandhi, But...'
'I Never Said Shoot Rahul Gandhi, But...'

'... Rahul Gandhi's name came to my mind at that time.'

Trump-Netanyahu announce Gaza peace plan, await Hamas nod
Trump-Netanyahu announce Gaza peace plan, await Hamas nod

The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza.The peace plan stated that if both sides agree to...

TVK leader arrested over Karur stampede that killed 41
TVK leader arrested over Karur stampede that killed 41

Karur West district secretary V P Mathyiyalagan was among the three TVK office bearers named in the FIR into the stampede that occurred on September 27 in which at least 41 people died and 60 were injured.

'Her Mann ki Baat': Modi pens foreword to Meloni's book
'Her Mann ki Baat': Modi pens foreword to Meloni's book

In the foreword of the autobiography titled I am Giorgia -- My Roots, My Principles brought out by Rupa Publications, Modi says the book, "gives readers a candid and rare glimpse into the heart and mind of one of Europe's and the world's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV