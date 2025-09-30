HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Modi to attend RSS centenary event on Wednesday; will release postage stamp, coin

Tue, 30 September 2025
17:44
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting the RSS' contribution to the nation at a programme here on Wednesday to mark the centenary celebrations of the Hindutva organisation. 

An official statement said Modi will be the chief guest at the event and address the audience. 

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens, the statement said. 

It said, "RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India's national glory, rooted in Dharma." 

A core emphasis of the Sangh is on patriotism and national character-formation, the statement said. The RSS seeks to instil devotion to the motherland, discipline, self-restraint, courage and heroism. 

"The Sangh's ultimate goal is the 'Sarvangeena Unnati' (all-round development) of India, to which every Swayamsevak dedicates himself," it said. -- PTI

