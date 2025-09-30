HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

Tue, 30 September 2025
08:54
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a foreword to Italian to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni's autobiography. 
 
Modi describes the book, which is scheduled to be launched on October 7, 2025 as Meloni's 'Mann Ki Baat', taking a cue from his own monthly radio broadcast of the same name.
 
"It is not just an autobiography; it is her Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi says in the foreword of the book that was published originally in Italy.
 
 "I am delighted that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is penning her autobiography, I Am Giorgia. Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries. Prime Minister Meloni has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special," PM Modi has written.
 
In the foreword of the autobiography titled "I am Giorgia -- My Roots, My Principles" brought out by Rupa Publications, Modi says the book, "gives readers a candid and rare glimpse into the heart and mind of one of Europe's and the world's most dynamic and vibrant leaders."
 
"There are various ways to understand as well as appreciate Prime Minister Meloni's rise and leadership. Among those, I can see a strong connection between her story and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine feminine energy that has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms," Modi has written.
 
Meloni's life and leadership, says the PM "remind us of these timeless truths. She has held firm to her roots while leading her nation with confidence on the global stage. That is why her journey resonates so deeply with us in India."
 
Published originally in Italy, the US edition of the book has a foreword by Donald Trump Junior.

In his foreword, Modi futher says he is reminded that India and Italy are bound by much more than treaties or trade. 
 
 "We are bound by shared civilizational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni." 
 
 "As India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation. I am confident that it will be well-received as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot. It has been a great honour to have written this foreword." -- ANI

