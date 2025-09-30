HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man claiming to be Uddhav Sena worker smashes TV sets in Thane hotels over Indo-Pak match

Tue, 30 September 2025
22:27
File image
A man claiming to be a Shiv Sena-UBT worker and his associate forcibly entered two hotels in Thane city and vandalized television sets, apparently as an act of protest against India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup final, the police said on Tuesday. 

The Kasarvadavali police have registered a case against the two individuals, who barged into the hotels in the Brahmand Naka area and smashed TV sets telecasting the Asia Cup final match played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday night in Dubai, they said. 

Videos of the vandalism have surfaced on social media platforms. 

The Opposition Shiv Sena-UBT has vehemently opposed India playing cricket matches against Pakistan in view of Islamabad sponsoring terrorism in the country. 

Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar confirmed that the vandalism took place at around 9 pm. 

"Pradeep Yashwant Purnekar (who claimed to be a Shiv Sena-UBT worker in videos) and his accomplice forcibly entered Hill Top and California Hotel in Brahmand Naka and damaged TV sets in the hotel premises," he stated. 

A formal complaint was filed on Tuesday, leading to the registration of an FIR against Purnekar and his accomplice at the Kasarvadavali Police Station, said the inspector. -- PTI

