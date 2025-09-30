Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in London

08:41

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in London's Tavistock Square was vandalised just days ahead of his birth anniversary on October 2.





The High Commission of India has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a "shameful act" and an assault on the legacy of nonviolence.





"@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma," it said in a post on X.





"@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," the post added.