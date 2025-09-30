HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha floods: 'Only temples came forward to help victims'

Tue, 30 September 2025
10:55
Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Tuesday said various temples have come forward to help flood victims in the state, and asked why places of worship from other religious communities had not extended similar support. 

"This is not an issue of Hindu or Muslim, but of sensitivity," Upadhye claimed in a post on X. The state has been besieged by excessive rains and deluge, with lakhs of families caught in distress and hundreds devastated by the calamity, he pointed out. 

"In such a difficult period, several Hindu temples have set an example by extending large-scale and transparent assistance to the state government as well as to those directly impacted," Upadhye said. 

"But why are the places of worship of other religions in the state - dargahs and mosques - lagging behind? Even though their administrations hold funds worth crores, why has there been no concrete announcement of help, no transparent information about funds, and no relief extended to flood victims? The question is not of Hindu or Muslim, the question is of sensitivity," he said. -- PTI

