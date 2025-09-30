HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Left Karur hastily for people's safety: Vijay

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
16:13
image
Days after a rally led by him in Tamil Nadu's Karur witnessed 41 stampede deaths, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Tuesday said he hasn't visited the affected persons so far as his presence there would lead to an "unusual situation." 

The top actor said he has never faced such a "painful situation" in his life. He challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin to "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues. 

"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page. Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action. 

"You may do anything to me," he said, even as his party colleagues including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar are police facing case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district, about 400 km from state capital Chennai. 

Seeking to take on the ruling DMK over the matter, he said "CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men." On the day of the incident, he left Karur hastily, considering people's safety, he claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now, Delhi school students to learn about RSS
LIVE! Now, Delhi school students to learn about RSS

CM sir, if you...: Vijay's 1st message to Stalin after stampede
CM sir, if you...: Vijay's 1st message to Stalin after stampede

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

Vijay aide's 'Gen Z rebellion' post sparks row after stampede
Vijay aide's 'Gen Z rebellion' post sparks row after stampede

A social media post by a TVK leader has sparked controversy, leading to demands for his expulsion from the party.

Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' poster sparks controversy
Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' poster sparks controversy

'Bollywood now pushing propaganda with #TheTajStory a film twisting history by showing the Taj Mahal as a temple. A country boasting of being the 4th largest economy is drowning in fantasy & communal myths. When propaganda feels...

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV