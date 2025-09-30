Left Karur hastily for people's safety: Vijay

16:13





The top actor said he has never faced such a "painful situation" in his life. He challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin to "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues.





"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page. Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.





"You may do anything to me," he said, even as his party colleagues including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar are police facing case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district, about 400 km from state capital Chennai.





Seeking to take on the ruling DMK over the matter, he said "CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men." On the day of the incident, he left Karur hastily, considering people's safety, he claimed. -- PTI

Days after a rally led by him in Tamil Nadu's Karur witnessed 41 stampede deaths, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Tuesday said he hasn't visited the affected persons so far as his presence there would lead to an "unusual situation."