HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight gets bomb threat

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
11:12
File pic
File pic
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source. The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI. 

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport. The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. A statement from IndiGo is awaited. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Truck trying to avoid pothole crushes student in Bengaluru
LIVE! Truck trying to avoid pothole crushes student in Bengaluru

Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats
Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats

The self-styled godman allegedly went on his criminal spree while being posted as the chairperson of a centrally approved private institute in the national capital.

PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests
PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests

A strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over unfulfilled demands turned violent, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Mobile and internet services have been suspended in the region.

This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'
This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'

'This campaign reeks of communalism, which is why it is being opposed.'

'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif
'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif

Former US President Donald Trump claims Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir support his plan to end the Gaza conflict, citing their involvement in negotiations and a recent statement of full support.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV